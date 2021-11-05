Volunteers needed for Kelowna, B.C.’s annual Christmas Kettle Campaign

Send this page to someone via email

The Salvation Army, following a 102-year tradition in the Central Okanagan, will start placing its red kettles on sidewalks, hoping to coax enough donations to help families that are struggling during the holiday season.

The Christmas Kettle Campaign kicks off Nov. 18 and runs until Dec. 24 and is the largest fundraising drive of the year.

It’s used to “feed, clothe and empower those in need,” as well as provide a Christmas meal and toy for families in the community.

“People need to know they are not alone in their struggles,” Major Mark Wagner said in a press release.

“For more than 102 years in Kelowna and surrounding areas, the kind-heartedness of donors and volunteers, help the Salvation Army restore hope and transform the lives of thousands in our community.

“We are able to do this only with the generous support of our community and our need this year has never been greater.”

Volunteers are needed to be kettle greeters and anyone interested in helping can sign up by calling 250-860-2329 ext. 113 or by emailing kettles@kelsa.ca.

There will also be an expanded tap and give option at kettle locations again this year. This is a great way to contribute with little to no contact during these challenging pandemic times.

Cheques, cash and credit card donations can be done in person at: The Salvation Army, 1480 Sutherland Ave., V1Y 5Y5, or at The Salvation Army Thrift Store located at 200 Rutland Rd. S.

Online donations can be made through the website www.kelownasalvationarmy.ca.