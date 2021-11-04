Menu

Politics

Saskatchewan government introduces amendments to Trespass Act

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 6:44 pm
The Saskatchewan government introduces amendments to a legislation where trespassers will face stronger penalties for breaking the law in the province.
The Saskatchewan government introduces amendments to a legislation where trespassers will face stronger penalties for breaking the law in the province. File / Global News

The provincial government introduces changes to create stronger penalties for rural landowners to take legal action against trespassers.

On Nov. 4, 2021, the Saskatchewan government introduced amendments to The Trespass to Property Amendment Act, which the province says will balance the needs of landowners and respond to expressed concerns from those who deal with repeat trespassers on their property.

“The changes that are being introduced are actually increasing fines for repeat offenders, and that is really to deter, exactly that, people from being a repeat offender,” said Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

“And … ultimately opening up avenues for civil litigation with respect to the landowner, and whoever may be the person that is the repeat offender.”

The province said The Trespass to Property Amendment Act will increase the maximum penalty to $25,000 for repeat trespassers on the same property and an added imprisonment up to six months as a penalty.

Also, a $200,000 maximum penalty will be introduced for a corporation that is complicit in the trespassing offence.

“This is some of the consultation that we have done, since it’s been passed but not proclaimed,” said Moe. “It fits in with the efforts and initiatives that we’re making around enforcement in general and the certainty of getting caught if you’re breaking the law here in the province.”

The new legislation allows landowners to take civil legal action against trespassers. The changes of The Trespass to Property Amendment Act, 2021 will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

A report before the Regina Police Commission says officers responded to more than 5,600 reports of “unwanted guests” downtown over the last two years. View image in full screen
