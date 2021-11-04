Menu

Comments closed.

Crime

Razor blade found in Halloween candy from Greenfield Park on Montreal’s South Shore

By Travis Todd & Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 7:29 am
Police have issued a warning following a report of tampered candy from Greenfield Park on Montreal's South Shore. Thursday, November 4, 2021.
Police have issued a warning following a report of tampered candy from Greenfield Park on Montreal's South Shore. Thursday, November 4, 2021. File

The Longueuil Agglomeration Police Department is investigating a report of tampered Halloween candy from Greenfield Park on the South Shore of Montreal. A sharp object was found in a piece of candy, allegedly picked up on Oct. 31 on Empire Street between Churchill Boulevard and Régent Street, according to police.

The object, resembling a blade that would be found in a pencil sharpener, was discovered in a chocolate bar, police said. The blade was discovered only after the child bit into the candy bar, but before the blade was ingested, said Jean Dobbs, the boy’s father.

Read more: Police operation ends after suspicious package left at Plateau commercial building

Longueuil police say all parents in the area should check candy collected during Halloween for altered packaging and to report any suspicious items to police by calling 911.

Police also ask that anyone with information regarding suspicious Halloween candy contact them immediately at 911.

