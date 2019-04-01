Police operation ends after suspicious package left at Plateau commercial building

A police operation has ended after a suspicious package was dropped off at a Plateau-Mont-Royal commercial building on Monday afternoon.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said a powdered substance was left inside an envelope at a business near the intersection of St-Laurent Boulevard and Napoléon Street.

The city’s fire department determined the substance was not dangerous, she added.

The envelope did not contain a note or a threat, according to police. No one was hurt.

Police had asked the public to avoid the area.

St-Laurent Boulevard was closed between Napoléon and Duluth streets. Napoléon Street was also closed between St-Laurent Boulevard and Ste-Dominique Street.

An investigation is underway.