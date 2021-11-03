COVID-19: 33 additional cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 33 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 14,112, including 267 deaths.

Local public health also confirmed 48 new COVID-19 variant cases on Wednesday, bringing that total to 6,542, including 132 cases that are active.

Twelve of the new cases are in Barrie, while five are in New Tecumseth, three are in Innisfil and three are in Orillia.

The rest are in Bradford, Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Oro-Medonte, Severn, Springwater and Tay Township.

Eleven of the cases are community-acquired, while seven are outbreak-related, six are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, two are travel-related and the rest are under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, 11 people are fully vaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and 19 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 76.4 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 73 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 14,112 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,652— have recovered, while 21 people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 378 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 601,086, including 9,886 deaths.