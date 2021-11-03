Would-be Winnipeg thieves knock themselves out with gas in attempted furnace heist

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of would-be thieves knocked themselves out with natural gas while trying to steal a furnace, Winnipeg police said.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon at a vacant home in the 500 block of Stella Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they were greeted with a strong propane smell coming from the house, where they found two unresponsive people inside.

“Without any consideration for their own safety, as there is a lot of gas emanating, (officers) rush in and they drag the two people out of the residence,” said Sgt. Dani McKinnon.

The pair were then treated by paramedics.

Police said the man and woman, both in their 40s, were trying to steal the furnace when the gas feed became dislodged, and the ensuing gas leak knocked them out.

They were detained but later released without charges.

Asked about why the pair were trying to steal a furnace, McKinnon laughed ruefully.

“I know, this is very unbelievable,” she said. “We don’t have an answer to that specific question.

“I don’t know if they wanted to take it for another location, I’m not sure what their goal was.”

