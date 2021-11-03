University of Regina hoping to return to normalcy next semester

As class registration opens this week, the University of Regina (U of R) is giving its students the option of how they want to take their courses for the winter 2022 semester, with close to 80 per cent of classes being delivered in person.

“We do know so many students want to be back at university,” said Jeff Keshen, the U of R president and vice-chancellor, referring to 2020-21 classes having been mostly online amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “We worked really hard to ensure the campus is safe for coming back in January.”

The U of R will be offering hybrid and hyflex learning options to 163 courses. Hybrid classes allows students to choose between in-person and remote learning and hyflex classes means students are given the option of attending in-person or remotely from day-to-day and class-to-class.

Read more: University of Regina students head back to campus for first day of fall 2021 semester

Story continues below advertisement

The university stated since implementing proof of vaccination requirements at the start of the fall semester, they learned that 97 per cent of students, faculty and staff have reported to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

“I think we really emphasized the need for our students and staff to be fully vaccinated,” he said. “We have told students who are not fully vaccinated they cannot be on campus to take that course … I think that’s motivated a number to do the right thing and become vaccinated and fully protected.”

For those who can’t be vaccinated, the U of R will conduct testing three times a week, free of charge.

“As we welcome the majority of our students back to campus, we will continue to monitor and act on reported illnesses and track provincial and local infection rates, as well as all public health orders and restrictions should we be required to adjust our plans,” said Vice-President David Gregory in a news release.

“However, with the University’s requirement to provide proof of vaccination or undergo regular testing, along with our stringent health and safety measures, we are confident that we can provide students, faculty and staff with a safe environment in which to return to in-person teaching and learning.”

Story continues below advertisement

Continued safety measures include mask wearing, physical distancing and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting.

“We been very diligent and very careful,” said Keshen. “We’re looking forward to resuming normal operations. We’re looking forward to seeing our hallways filled.”

The First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) is a federated college with the U of R which means all FNUniv students are required to adhere to the vaccination mandate and submit their vaccination declaration.

“The implementation that our institution has seen is quite positive,” said Bonnie Rockthunder, FNUniv Senior Communications Officer. “It wouldn’t be without challenges; however, that is minor.”

The FNUniv will also be offering hybrid and hyflex courses to provide more opportunities to students.

“We are looking towards a positive future for the students,” she said. “Having students return to campus this fall brought about a renewed energy on campus.”

Winter 2022 classes for U of R and FNUniv begins on January 5th.

1:45 Saskatchewan universities announce mandatory vaccines Saskatchewan universities announce mandatory vaccines – Aug 13, 2021