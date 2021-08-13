Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

University of Regina requiring COVID-19 vaccine for students, staff

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 5:52 pm
University of Regina requiring COVID-19 vaccine for students, staff - image
File / Global News

The University of Regina is following the steps of other Canadian universities by requiring all faculty, staff and students to have both doses of COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 1.

Read more: USask requiring students, staff to have COVID-19 vaccinations on campus this fall

The university is expected to provide more details in the coming days, including information related to requests for exemption in alignment with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Code.

Read more: Wilfrid Laurier University to require COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone on campus

Click to play video: 'Majority of Saskatchewan’s July COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated people, province reports' Majority of Saskatchewan’s July COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated people, province reports
Majority of Saskatchewan’s July COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated people, province reports

“Recognizing that some students participate in activities that carry a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission, the university is currently working with those students who live in residence; engage in varsity and club sports; and, act as student athletic trainers to ensure they are in compliance with the vaccine mandate,” a news release stated on Friday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canada to implement mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for all federal workers by fall

“The University of Regina is confident that, in mandating vaccines, we can reduce the transmission of COVID-19 on our campuses and in our communities,” president and vice-chancellor Jeff Keshen said.

More to come

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagCOVID-19 saskatchewan tagcovid vaccine tagUniversity of Regina tagU of R tagare vaccines mandatory at university of regina tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers