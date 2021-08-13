University of Regina requiring COVID-19 vaccine for students, staff

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Regina is following the steps of other Canadian universities by requiring all faculty, staff and students to have both doses of COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 1.

The university is expected to provide more details in the coming days, including information related to requests for exemption in alignment with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Code.

“Recognizing that some students participate in activities that carry a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission, the university is currently working with those students who live in residence; engage in varsity and club sports; and, act as student athletic trainers to ensure they are in compliance with the vaccine mandate,” a news release stated on Friday.

“The University of Regina is confident that, in mandating vaccines, we can reduce the transmission of COVID-19 on our campuses and in our communities,” president and vice-chancellor Jeff Keshen said.

