Scheifele scores shootout winner in return to lineup as Jets edge Stars 4-3

After missing the Winnipeg Jets’ first two games on home ice, Mark Scheifele made his return to the lineup one to remember.

Back in the lineup after missing over a week of action due to a positive COVID test, Scheifele scored the shootout winner as the Jets got past the Dallas Stars 4-3 to improve to 3-0 on home ice this season.

Paul Stastny opened the scoring midway through the first by simply getting in the way. With Stastny parked in front of Braden Holtby, Nathan Beaulieu’s point shot deflected off Stastny and trickled through Holtby.

The Stars weren’t able to muster much of a response until Jamie Benn found himself in front of the Jets net without a defender in sight with just under four minutes left in the period. Benn out-waited Eric Comrie (getting the start because Connor Hellebuyck’s wife gave birth early Tuesday morning) and tucked in the equalizer.

The second period began with the Jets on the power play and immediately they made the Stars pay. Josh Morrissey blasted his third of the season past Holtby to give Winnipeg the lead.

It appeared that Roope Hintz had evened the score on a breakaway a few minutes later. But the Jets challenged and video replay showed that the Stars forward was just a touch offside.

The Jets power play continued to click later in the period when Pierre-Luc Dubois drove the net and was credited with his seventh of the season. One could argue that Dubois kicked the puck past Holtby, but the officials ruled it was a good goal to give Winnipeg a 3-1 lead.

It was a period that the Jets were in complete control of until the final couple of minutes, when Comrie made a number of solid saves to maintain the two-goal advantage heading into the third.

But it was Dallas who would strike first in the final frame. After Neal Pionk took a holding penalty, Jason Robertson banged home a rebound to make it a one-goal game with just over ten minutes remaining.

The visitors would keep up the pressure and less than four minutes later, John Klingberg made a great play to create a shooting lane and wired a wrist shot past a screened Comrie to tie the game. Tyler Seguin would later get credit for the goal.

Neither team was able to find a winner in the third, so off to overtime they went.

Morrissey had a great chance just over two minutes into the extra frame, weaving through the Stars defence but his shot hit the post and stayed out of the net.

Dubois also had a glorious chance on a partial breakaway but he was denied by Holtby, right before Hintz had a yawning cage for Dallas but the puck rolled on him and he fanned on the shot.

Still searching for a winner, the game went to a shootout, the first for the Jets this season.

After Comrie denied the first Stars shooter, Kyle Connor made a wicked move to beat Holtby, but Joe Pavelski answered for the Stars.

The next shooter for each squad missed, leaving the game on the stick of Scheifele, who made no mistake in securing two points for Winnipeg

Comrie wound up making 24 saves in the win, his second of the season. Holtby stopped 32 shots for Dallas.

The Jets will be back in action Friday night at home against the Chicago Blackhawks, the first leg of a back-to-back with the Islanders visiting Saturday.