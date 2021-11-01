Jets’ Cheveldayoff to speak on Blackhawks scandal Tuesday, team says

Send this page to someone via email

The hockey world will have to wait another day to hear directly from Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff.

Cheveldayoff, who was cleared Friday by the NHL of any responsibility in the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks scandal, was set to speak to media Monday. That appearance has been moved to Tuesday due to an illness with Jets owner Mark Chipman, who has made it clear that he intends to participate.

The controversy surrounding Cheveldayoff stems from his role as assistant general manager on the Stanley Cup-winning Blackhawks in 2010 — a period in which allegations arose that a Blackhawks video coach had sexually assaulted then-player Kyle Beach.

Cheveldayoff — who has always insisted he had no involvement in the coverup — is the last man standing from the Blackhawks executives of that era, after longtime GM Stan Bowman and other top brass were forced to resign, including then-Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville, most recently with the Florida Panthers.

On Friday, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Cheveldayoff was very forthcoming during the league’s investigation into the scandal, and that his involvement was limited to attending a single meeting.

“While on some level, it would be easiest to paint everyone with any association to this terrible matter with the same broad brush, I believe that fundamental fairness requires a more in-depth analysis of the role of each person,” said Bettman.

In a statement following his one-on-one meeting with the commissioner, Cheveldayoff called Beach — known as John Doe until he identified himself last week — “incredibly brave” for coming forward.

“First and most importantly, I want to express my support of and empathy for Kyle Beach and all he has had to endure since 2010,” he said.

“He was incredibly brave coming forward to tell his story. We can all use his courage as an inspiration to do a better job of making hockey a safer space for anyone who wants to play the game.”

