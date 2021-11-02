Menu

Canada

‘If I could do it again, I would’: Duncan Keith regrets sitting out Blackhawks investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2021 5:34 pm
Edmonton Oilers' Duncan Keith (2) skates against the Philadelphia Flyers during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers' Duncan Keith (2) skates against the Philadelphia Flyers during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Former Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Duncan Keith says he should have agreed to be interviewed for an investigation into how the team handled allegations of sexual assault levied by a prospect against a former assistant coach.

“If I could do it over again, I would,” Keith said Monday.

The veteran defenceman said he received the call about a potential interview the same day the Blackhawks traded him to the Edmonton Oilers last summer.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers Duncan Keith says he didn’t know about Chicago sexual assault allegations 

“There were a lot of emotions around the trade after spending 20 years in that organization. I was excited to be an Oiler, but there were still a lot of mixed emotions with the trade,” Keith said after scoring his first goal for Edmonton in a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken.

Story continues below advertisement

“If I could go back, I would do it. But at the same time my feeling was that I didn’t have anything to give, so I didn’t think it would help. But I should have sat there for the interview.”

READ MORE: Jets’ Cheveldayoff to speak on Blackhawks scandal Tuesday afternoon, team says 

The NHL released a report last week that was critical of how the Blackhawks handled sexual assault allegations Kyle Beach made against former video coach Brad Aldrich during the team’s run to the Stanley Cup in 2010.

Beach took part in an emotional interview with TSN’s Rick Westhead on Wednesday where he revealed himself as the “John Doe” initially named in the report.

READ MORE: Bettman says Kyle Beach claims left him ‘distressed,’ stands by $2M Blackhawks fine 

“I watched the interview, it was obviously heartbreaking. It was tough to watch,” Keith said. “You feel compassion for Kyle and it is tough to imagine the pain he is going through. The courage that he showed in being able to speak about it, I have so much admiration for him.

“I hope he is able to find some peace if he hasn’t already. My heart goes out to him.”

Click to play video: 'Kyle Beach extended interview: Former Blackhawks player on why he came forward' Kyle Beach extended interview: Former Blackhawks player on why he came forward
Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
