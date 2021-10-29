Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Kings for 4th straight win

Pierre-Luc Dubois continued his torrid start to the 2021-22 season, scoring twice including the game-winner as the Winnipeg Jets downed the LA Kings 3-2 Thursday night for their fourth win in a row.

Dubois opened the scoring just over four minutes into the game, his wraparound beating Kings goalie Jonathan Quick.

But a defensive breakdown led to Rasmus Kupari’s equalizer as the young Finn beat Jets backup Eric Comrie, making his first start of the season.

Adrian Kempe would make it 2-1 early in the second after the Jets failed to clear the zone after multiple tries, and for the second straight night on the road, Winnipeg would need to rally in the third to win the game.

Rally they did. Andrew Copp tied the game on the power play early in the third before Dubois redirected a perfect pass from Kyle Connor in transition to put the Jets up for good.

Dubois now has six goals in seven games for the Jets this season. He scored just eight in 41 games after he was traded to Winnipeg from Columbus last season.

Copp’s goal was his fifth of the year while Connor assisted on all three Winnipeg goals to increase his point total on the season to 13, tied for second in the league with Alex Ovechkin.

As for Comrie, the 26-year-old made 30 saves for his fourth career win in his ninth career start.

The Jets wrap up the road trip Saturday evening in San Jose, looking for a fifth consecutive win. The Kings fall to 1-5-1 with the loss.