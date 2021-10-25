Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor chosen 1st star of the week

Despite two of his usual linemates being out of the lineup, Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor is the NHL’s player of the week.

Connor was named the league’s first star for the past seven days after accumulating eight points in just three contests.

Connor recorded a league-high five goals and added three assists. His eight points tied him for the highest total over the past week and that was mostly without Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler who are in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

The 24-year-old had three consecutive multi-point games. He scored two goals and an assist in an overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild. He also recorded a pair of goals with a helper in winning their home opener over the Anaheim Ducks. And Connor capped off the week with a goal and an assist in a victory over the Nashville Predators.

“I’m playing with a lot of confidence,” Connor said. “Trying to make a difference and trying to dominate every shift I can.”

It’s the first time this season, a Jets player was been chosen for the weekly award, but it’s the fourth time in his career Connor has been named one of the NHL’s three stars.

“(The puck) always seems to find him,” said Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey. “He’s just got that knack.

“I feel like he’s playing at a really high pace and he’s flying out there. With a couple of big guys being out of our lineup right now, he’s been outstanding to produce like that for us.”

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid was the second star of the week with New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin garnering the third star honour.

The Jets start a three-game road trip on Tuesday against the Ducks in their third meeting already of the young season.

