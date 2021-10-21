Jets’ Scheifele joins team captain in NHL COVID-19 protocol

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele is in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the team said, putting his availability for the Thursday night home opener in doubt.

Scheifele joins Blake Wheeler — his linemate and the team’s captain — who tested positive and was found symptomatic on Tuesday.

Wheeler is self-isolating and won’t play Thursday.

Media reports say that Scheifele tested negative this morning and could come back tonight should a second test also be negative. Global News has reached out to the Jets for more information.

#NHLJets F – Mark Scheifele is in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) October 21, 2021

“We never had to deal with this last year, so it’s kind of a definitely weird scenario to go through,” said Scheifele after the Wheeler news was announced Tuesday.

“It obviously sucks for him. You hope he’s feeling fine and he comes back feeling good. Obviously the virus is still around.”

The 0-2-1 Jets take on the Anaheim Ducks at Canada Life Centre at 7 p.m.

For safety reasons, the team has moved all of its media availabilities to Zoom until further notice.

