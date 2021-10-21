Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jets’ Scheifele joins team captain in NHL COVID-19 protocol

By Sam Thompson CJOB
Posted October 21, 2021 11:30 am

Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele is in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the team said, putting his availability for the Thursday night home opener in doubt.

Scheifele joins Blake Wheeler — his linemate and the team’s captain — who tested positive and was found symptomatic on Tuesday.

Wheeler is self-isolating and won’t play Thursday.

Media reports say that Scheifele tested negative this morning and could come back tonight should a second test also be negative. Global News has reached out to the Jets for more information.

Read more: Winnipeg Jets Captain Blake Wheeler tests positive, is symptomatic for COVID-19

Story continues below advertisement

“We never had to deal with this last year, so it’s kind of a definitely weird scenario to go through,” said Scheifele after the Wheeler news was announced Tuesday.

“It obviously sucks for him. You hope he’s feeling fine and he comes back feeling good. Obviously the virus is still around.”

The 0-2-1 Jets take on the Anaheim Ducks at Canada Life Centre at 7 p.m.

For safety reasons, the team has moved all of its media availabilities to Zoom until further notice.

Click to play video: 'Jets Head Coach Paul Maurice on pandemic update' Jets Head Coach Paul Maurice on pandemic update
Jets Head Coach Paul Maurice on pandemic update
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagWinnipeg Sports tagWinnipeg Jets tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagBlake Wheeler tagMark Scheifele tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers