Military divers help to remove 18th century cannonballs from Fortress of Louisbourg

Send this page to someone via email

Divers from CFB Halifax are at the Fortress of Louisbourg this week, painstakingly removing about 100 cannonballs that date back to the 1700s.

The cannonballs, or Unexploded Explosive Ordnance, have been collected by Louisbourg staff “over the years,” according to Joint Task Force Atlantic.

Read more: Founding of Fortress of Louisbourg 300 years ago starts with a bang

It’s believed the cannonballs still contain black powder explosives, so they will need to be carefully removed from the National Historic Site in Cape Breton and taken to CFB Gagetown in New Brunswick for proper disposal.

oint Task Force Atlantic/Twitter

Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic is conducting the operation, which is scheduled to last until Nov. 10.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials noted all safety and security measures will be taken, and that residents and visitors at the Fortress of Louisbourg will not be significantly impacted by the operation.

0:47 Remains of centuries-old Dutch and British ships discovered off Yucatan coast Remains of centuries-old Dutch and British ships discovered off Yucatan coast – Jan 3, 2018