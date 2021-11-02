Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

‘He definitely is Zen’: New VPD canine recruit focused on employee wellness in B.C. first

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 5:40 pm
Click to play video: 'VPD adds employee wellness dog in B.C. first' VPD adds employee wellness dog in B.C. first
Vancouver Police are opening up the conversation about mental health with an unprecedented addition. As Kristen Robinson reports, the rookie recruit is helping members take care of their wellness - before it becomes an illness.

Vancouver police officers are at a higher risk of stress, anxiety and depression because of the trauma they encounter at work, and now an unprecedented canine rookie is helping members take care of their mental health – before it becomes an illness.

Zen, a three-year-old black Labrador-Golden Retriever cross, works full-time with Const. Michele McKnight in the VPD’s employee wellness unit.

Click to play video: 'Saanich police get mental health training' Saanich police get mental health training
Saanich police get mental health training – Dec 10, 2019

He is the first accredited facility dog from the Pacific Assistance Dog Society to work internally in a B.C. police department, providing physical, social and emotional support to its sworn members and civilian staff.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a very progressive opportunity to spread wellness in the workplace,” McKnight told Global News.

Zen was born and bred for the society and was raised and trained to be an assistance dog for someone with a physical disability.

He underwent advanced training at the organization’s Burnaby campus before landing in a police building that houses the department’s high-stress investigative units.

Click to play video: 'Hugging a dog good for mental well-being, B.C. study suggests' Hugging a dog good for mental well-being, B.C. study suggests
Hugging a dog good for mental well-being, B.C. study suggests – Aug 20, 2021

Read more: Hugging a dog good for mental well-being, B.C. study suggests

Story continues below advertisement

Sleeping on the job is part of the gig for the new recruit, who is helping keep his human colleagues calm and relaxed.

“I just sit with him like I am now and hold him and pet him and it just helps to bring everything down,” Det. Anna Grigoletto told Global News.

Canadian police officers are disproportionately affected by mental illness.

In 2018, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health found 29 per cent were in the clinical diagnostic range for post-traumatic stress disorder.

The lifetime prevalence rate for all Canadians is about nine per cent.

Since he began his role in mid-July, Zen has helped members decompress after seven critical incidents.

“He has a very low key personality and it just helped to defuse the entire event of that day for me,” said Const. Annemarie Unheim of her debrief session last summer.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Dogs to sniff out COVID-19 in Vancouver hospitals

Zen is also comforting civilian members, like Pamela Dixon, who are on the front lines of every report, photograph or file that comes into the department.

“Just to bring down their stress level and help with the difficult things that happen in this job,” the investigative services executive assistant said.

McKnight added: “He’s really kind of breaking down barriers. People are willing to come say hello and have a conversation.”

Zen’s care costs are covered by the Vancouver Police Foundation, while his calming canine contribution is priceless.

“He definitely is Zen,” said McKnight. “He brings a world of Zen to our work environment.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver police tagVPD tagZen VPD tagZen PADS tagZen Vancouver Police tagvancouver police wellness dog tagVPD employee wellness dog tagVPD mental health tagVPD wellness dog tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers