‘He definitely is Zen’: New VPD canine recruit focused on employee wellness in B.C. first

Vancouver police officers are at a higher risk of stress, anxiety and depression because of the trauma they encounter at work, and now an unprecedented canine rookie is helping members take care of their mental health – before it becomes an illness.

Zen, a three-year-old black Labrador-Golden Retriever cross, works full-time with Const. Michele McKnight in the VPD’s employee wellness unit.

He is the first accredited facility dog from the Pacific Assistance Dog Society to work internally in a B.C. police department, providing physical, social and emotional support to its sworn members and civilian staff.

“It’s a very progressive opportunity to spread wellness in the workplace,” McKnight told Global News.

Zen was born and bred for the society and was raised and trained to be an assistance dog for someone with a physical disability.

He underwent advanced training at the organization’s Burnaby campus before landing in a police building that houses the department’s high-stress investigative units.

Sleeping on the job is part of the gig for the new recruit, who is helping keep his human colleagues calm and relaxed.

“I just sit with him like I am now and hold him and pet him and it just helps to bring everything down,” Det. Anna Grigoletto told Global News.

Canadian police officers are disproportionately affected by mental illness.

In 2018, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health found 29 per cent were in the clinical diagnostic range for post-traumatic stress disorder.

The lifetime prevalence rate for all Canadians is about nine per cent.

Since he began his role in mid-July, Zen has helped members decompress after seven critical incidents.

“He has a very low key personality and it just helped to defuse the entire event of that day for me,” said Const. Annemarie Unheim of her debrief session last summer.

Zen is also comforting civilian members, like Pamela Dixon, who are on the front lines of every report, photograph or file that comes into the department.

“Just to bring down their stress level and help with the difficult things that happen in this job,” the investigative services executive assistant said.

McKnight added: “He’s really kind of breaking down barriers. People are willing to come say hello and have a conversation.”

Zen’s care costs are covered by the Vancouver Police Foundation, while his calming canine contribution is priceless.

“He definitely is Zen,” said McKnight. “He brings a world of Zen to our work environment.”