Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Second-degree murder charge laid in central Edmonton homicide

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 3:38 pm
File: An Edmonton police cruiser pictured on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. View image in full screen
File: An Edmonton police cruiser pictured on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Global News

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a homicide in central Edmonton last week.

At about 7:10 a.m. on Thursday, police were contacted about a missing man. Their investigation led them to a residence in the area of 113 Avenue and 91 Street.

When police arrived, the man was dead.

Read more: Police investigate after person found dead in central Edmonton

An autopsy was done on Saturday, which determined that Edgardo Vista, 57, died of blunt force trauma. His death was ruled a homicide, police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, Geraldo Munroe, of Edmonton, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Police said the men are known to each other.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagEPS tagEdmonton crime tagSecond Degree Murder tagEdmonton homicide tagBlunt force trauma tagCentral Edmonton homicide tagEdgardo Vista tagEdgardo Vista dead tagEdgardo Vista death tagGeraldo Munroe tagGeraldo Munroe second-degree murder tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers