Second-degree murder charge laid in central Edmonton homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a homicide in central Edmonton last week.

At about 7:10 a.m. on Thursday, police were contacted about a missing man. Their investigation led them to a residence in the area of 113 Avenue and 91 Street.

When police arrived, the man was dead.

Read more: Police investigate after person found dead in central Edmonton

An autopsy was done on Saturday, which determined that Edgardo Vista, 57, died of blunt force trauma. His death was ruled a homicide, police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, Geraldo Munroe, of Edmonton, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Police said the men are known to each other.

Advertisement