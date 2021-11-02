Second-degree murder charge laid in central Edmonton homicide

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a homicide in central Edmonton last week.
At about 7:10 a.m. on Thursday, police were contacted about a missing man. Their investigation led them to a residence in the area of 113 Avenue and 91 Street.
When police arrived, the man was dead.
An autopsy was done on Saturday, which determined that Edgardo Vista, 57, died of blunt force trauma. His death was ruled a homicide, police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
On Monday, Geraldo Munroe, of Edmonton, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Police said the men are known to each other.
