Police investigate after person found dead in central Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death after a person’s body was found in central Edmonton on Thursday.

Police said officers were called about a missing person at 7:10 a.m.

“As part of their investigation, officers attended a residence in the area of 113 Avenue and 91 Street, where they subsequently located a deceased person,” police said in a news release issued Friday.

“Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation.”

Police said an autopsy is scheduled to take place on Saturday.