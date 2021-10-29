Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police investigate after person found dead in central Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 7:01 pm
A file photo of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
A file photo of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Global News

Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death after a person’s body was found in central Edmonton on Thursday.

Police said officers were called about a missing person at 7:10 a.m.

“As part of their investigation, officers attended a residence in the area of 113 Avenue and 91 Street, where they subsequently located a deceased person,” police said in a news release issued Friday.

“Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation.”

Police said an autopsy is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagEdmonton police tagedmonton police service tagEPS tagEdmonton crime tagmissing person tagMissing tagEdmonton homicide detectives tag113 Avenue tag91 Street tagPerson found dead in Edmonton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers