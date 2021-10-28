$125K in drugs seized, 2 men charged in Edmonton police investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and an illegal amount of cannabis were seized after a month-long investigation, the Edmonton Police Service announced on Thursday.

The $125,000 in drugs were found after the EPS crime suppression branch and special project team executed search warrants at two downtown homes on Tuesday.

In addition to the drugs, police found weapons and other substances believed to be used in the production of illegal drugs.

Can Nguyen, 53, is facing three counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of unlawful possession of cannabis for purpose of sale, possessing proceeds of crime and possessing a prohibited weapon.

Minh Tran, 59, is facing two counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.