Stratford police charge Sudbury man with historic assault from the 1980s

Stratford police say a 64-year-old man has been arrested in Sudbury on allegations of sexual assault dating from the first half of the 1980s.

They say that between 1980 and 1985, the suspect was working at the Stratford YMCA as a lifeguard and began grooming a seven-year-old boy.

Police say the man would have the boy sit on his lap in secluded locations of the facility where he would touch the boy sexually while encouraging the victim to touch him back. This went on until the boy was 11 years old.

Police say that in May, the victim came forward with details of the cases, which were collaborated by police.

They tracked down the accused in Sudbury where he was arrested on Oct. 12.

Police say the accused is facing charges of indecent assault and sexual assault.