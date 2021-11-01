Global Okanagan Calendar Campaign kicks off seventh year

Send this page to someone via email

Global Okanagan’s Your Okanagan Community Calendar Food Bank Fundraising campaign has kicked off its seventh year.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, rising food prices and rent costs, it’s important to give back to our community.

“We think the need is there, the need always seems to get greater every year. There’s so many people out there that really have a tough time [and are] struggling to make ends meet,” said Chris Sobon, Global Okanagan news manager

“You’ve got to pay your rent before you buy all the food you need and so we don’t want to see people going hungry because they have to make that decision.”

The need is only growing in the Okanagan, where food banks are seeing an increase in clients that need a little extra help putting nutritious meals on the table.

“[What] we continue to see is a lot of children accessing services and food banks. It’s about one in three and that’s across the province,” said Dan Huang-Taylor, Food Banks BC executive director.

“So many people have been thrust into poverty as a result of the pandemic.”

We have partnered once again with Valley First Credit Union, Food Banks BC and Source Graphics and Print Co Ltd to bring our viewers’ photographs to life.

“We’re doing 2,500 [calendars] and that’s been held pretty steady over the years,” said Robb Burnham, Source Graphics & Print Co Ltd.

“I understand that some people will actually do large donations and just take one calendar so that’s very exciting when people do that.”

Of course, 100 per cent of your donation goes to the Food Bank of your choice. Monetary donations are the best way to support food banks as they can stretch your dollar further to make sure that no one has to go without.

“We owe it to our communities to continue supporting them,” said Paulo Araujo, Valley First president.

“Feed the Valley is our signature cause. It’s who we are, it’s our DNA, it’s our culture and we continue not only helping provide food for everyone but help our community.”

Online:

Through Food Banks BC.

By visiting this website, you will be directed to make a donation to the bank in your area.

Food Banks BC will send your tax receipt directly to your email once your donation is complete.

Be sure to watch for our Food Bank Friday features once a week where we share the experience and efforts of our local food banks.

By mail:

Send a cheque made to the Food Bank of your choice to:

Global Okanagan, 342 Leon Ave., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 6J2

In person:

At the Global Okanagan office at 342 Leon Ave., in Kelowna. We accept cash, cheque, credit or debit.

By phone:

Call 250-762-4535 or 1-888-762-4535 to pay by credit card.

When you donate online, by phone or by mail, your calendar(s) will be mailed to you. Expect that they will take 10 to 14 days to arrive.

