Edmonton city council unanimously approves motion to work on anti-racism strategy

Members of Edmonton city council unanimously passed a motion Monday calling for the city to begin work on a comprehensive anti-racism strategy.

During his swearing-in speech last week, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi spoke about minorities who have been victims of attacks over their religion or ethnicity.

“It is important to me and to this council that we build… a city where everyone is able to… walk free of harassment, free of racism,” Sohi said on Oct. 26.

At the inaugural meeting of Edmonton’s new city council last week, Sohi introduced a notice of motion, and on Monday, he said he’d like to move the motion.

“This is something that we heard over and over and over again in conversations with Edmontonians,” the mayor said. “People want to feel that they belong in this city. They want to feel that this is their city, that this is the place they can feel safe.”

The motion calls on administration to work with the city’s anti-racism advisory committee and BIPOC community to develop “actionable items and a comprehensive strategy on anti-racism” and to seek support from the federal and provincial governments for the initiative.

Coun. Keren Tang posted on Facebook about the motion passed Monday.

“This sets an important tone for our city,” she wrote. “This is an issue that has surrounded me not only in my lived experiences but also my community and professional experiences.”

