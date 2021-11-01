2 charged after getting stuck on Kingston construction crane: police

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Fire and Rescue said its firefighters had to carry out a high-ladder rescue on the weekend.

Kingston police took two people into custody early Sunday morning after they reportedly scaled a construction crane in the city’s midtown area.

Both were apparently intoxicated.

Fire crews were called to the construction site at Albert and Princess streets just before 1 a.m. to rescue the thrill-seekers.

The pair were assisted down the crane by emergency personnel and were then questioned by police.

Kingston police say both were charged with drinking in public and trespassing.

