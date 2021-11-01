Menu

Crime

2 charged after getting stuck on Kingston construction crane: police

By Megan King Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 2:10 pm
Two people are facing charges after allegedly climbing a construction crane in Kingston while intoxicated. Kingston firefighters needed to be called in to rescue them. View image in full screen
Two people are facing charges after allegedly climbing a construction crane in Kingston while intoxicated. Kingston firefighters needed to be called in to rescue them. Dominic Christian Owens

Kingston Fire and Rescue said its firefighters had to carry out a high-ladder rescue on the weekend.

Kingston police took two people into custody early Sunday morning after they reportedly scaled a construction crane in the city’s midtown area.

Both were apparently intoxicated.

Read more: Kingston fire — crane operator recovering in hospital

Fire crews were called to the construction site at Albert and Princess streets just before 1 a.m. to rescue the thrill-seekers.

The pair were assisted down the crane by emergency personnel and were then questioned by police.

Kingston police say both were charged with drinking in public and trespassing.

