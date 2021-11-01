McNabb Arena damage caused by thrown objects, not shooting: Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police said Monday they arrested and charged a man with mischief in connection with damage at McNabb Arena that was speculated to have been the result of a shooting.

Police received reports of damage to the front window of the Percy Street facility on Friday evening.

Mayor Jim Watson tweeted that he was “troubled to learn that shots were fired” at the arena where COVID-19 vaccines and tests are administered.

But police said they arrested a 36-year-old man Sunday and charged him with mischief, determining the damage to the site was caused by thrown objects, not a bullet.

“There is no evidence indicating that this incident targeted any of the services or activities in the facility,” police added in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was released with a scheduled court appearance.

2:06 Vandals strike at Kingston’s historic Cataraqui Cemetery where dozens of headstones were damaged Vandals strike at Kingston’s historic Cataraqui Cemetery where dozens of headstones were damaged