Crime

McNabb Arena damage caused by thrown objects, not shooting: Ottawa police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 1:38 pm
Ottawa police have charged a 36-year-old man with mischief in connection with damage to the McNabb Arena. View image in full screen
Ottawa police have charged a 36-year-old man with mischief in connection with damage to the McNabb Arena. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police said Monday they arrested and charged a man with mischief in connection with damage at McNabb Arena that was speculated to have been the result of a shooting.

Police received reports of damage to the front window of the Percy Street facility on Friday evening.

Mayor Jim Watson tweeted that he was “troubled to learn that shots were fired” at the arena where COVID-19 vaccines and tests are administered.

Read more: Ottawa police reverse course, will make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory in 2022

But police said they arrested a 36-year-old man Sunday and charged him with mischief, determining the damage to the site was caused by thrown objects, not a bullet.

“There is no evidence indicating that this incident targeted any of the services or activities in the facility,” police added in a statement.

The suspect was released with a scheduled court appearance.

