Police investigate shots fired in central Hamilton

Police are investigating a shots-fired incident early Monday in central Hamilton.
The shooting is believed to have happened just after 6 a.m. at Queen Street North and York Boulevard.
“Upon arrival, officers immediately secured the area and searched for anyone involved; however, they had fled the scene,” Hamilton police said in a release.
“There are no reported injuries to police at this time and checks at local hospitals produced negative results.”
Investigators have not revealed any further suspect information.
Police are expected to be in the area of Queen Street between York Boulevard and Napier Street for most of Monday morning.
