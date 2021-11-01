Police investigate shots fired in central Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating a shots-fired incident early Monday in central Hamilton.

The shooting is believed to have happened just after 6 a.m. at Queen Street North and York Boulevard.

Read more: Hamilton police officer facing charges for pointing gun at colleague

“Upon arrival, officers immediately secured the area and searched for anyone involved; however, they had fled the scene,” Hamilton police said in a release.

“There are no reported injuries to police at this time and checks at local hospitals produced negative results.”

Hamilton police are investigating shots fired in the area of Queen St.N. & York Blvd. There is a police presence in the area. Please use alternate routes in your travels as police investigate. No reported injuries at this time. Queen St. CLOSED between York Blvd & Napier St. pic.twitter.com/zS9tTfPRaf — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 1, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators have not revealed any further suspect information.

Police are expected to be in the area of Queen Street between York Boulevard and Napier Street for most of Monday morning.