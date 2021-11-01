Menu

Comments

Crime

Police investigate shots fired in central Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 8:55 am
Hamilton police on Queen Street North Monday Nov. 11, 2021 investigating an early morning shooting. View image in full screen
Hamilton police on Queen Street North Monday Nov. 11, 2021 investigating an early morning shooting. Hamilton Police

Police are investigating a shots-fired incident early Monday in central Hamilton.

The shooting is believed to have happened just after 6 a.m. at Queen Street North and York Boulevard.

Read more: Hamilton police officer facing charges for pointing gun at colleague

“Upon arrival, officers immediately secured the area and searched for anyone involved; however, they had fled the scene,” Hamilton police said in a release.

“There are no reported injuries to police at this time and checks at local hospitals produced negative results.”

Investigators have not revealed any further suspect information.

Police are expected to be in the area of Queen Street between York Boulevard and Napier Street for most of Monday morning.

