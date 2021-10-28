Menu

Crime

Hamilton police officer facing charges for pointing gun at colleague

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 4:20 pm
A Hamilton police officer is facing charges after pointing a service revolver at a fellow officer. View image in full screen
A Hamilton police officer is facing charges after pointing a service revolver at a fellow officer. Global News

A Hamilton police officer has been suspended and is facing charges after pointing a service gun at a colleague in an off-duty incident.

Police spokesperson Jackie Penman says the constable brandished the firearm while the other officer was on duty at an undisclosed location.

Const. Brandon Terdik is facing a pair of charges for pointing and careless use of a gun. Penman said the officer has been with the service for under two years.

He’s set to face a justice on Nov. 25 and has been suspended with pay.

“The matter is now before the courts,” Penman said. “Out of respect for the court process, Hamilton Police Service will not be providing further comment.”

Penman did not reveal the length of the suspension but did say it’s likely to go before a professional standards association (PSA) committee.

“The PSA process is put on hold until the criminal process is complete,” said Penman. “Once completed, it will be sent to professional standards.”

