Kelowna residents dealing with multiple cougar sightings

Residents of a Kelowna, B.C., neighbourhood are on alert following reports of multiple cougar sightings.

Since Friday, there have been several reports of cougar sightings around the Rutland area, with pictures of a sizeable wild cat sauntering through yards.

Today, residents said that Conservation Officers are in the area trying to trap the animal.

0:50 Another residential cougar siting in Okanagan neighbourhood Another residential cougar siting in Okanagan neighbourhood – Feb 17, 2021

While they have yet to return calls, Conservation Officer Ken Owen said during an earlier cougar sighting that the cats are normally nocturnal and typically prey on their available food source within the areas they live. This diet can include primarily deer, which also live within the City of Kelowna.

“A cougar’s ability to travel long distances occasionally brings these cats into seemingly inappropriate areas, even places densely settled by humans. Such appearances are almost always brief, with the animal moving along quickly in its search of a suitable permanent home,” Owens said.

Whether that is the case with these sightings remains to be seen, given that they span a couple of days.

2:21 Cougar family euthanized in Penticton prompts debate over practice Cougar family euthanized in Penticton prompts debate over practice – Jan 18, 2017

The British Columbia Ministry of Environment estimates the cougar population within B.C. to be approximately 7,000 animals. Even though cougars are seldom seen, the public should be aware they are present and at rare times travel through rural residential areas.

If you encounter a cougar

STOP: Never approach or feed a cougar at any time for any reason.

KEEP BACK: At least 100 meters.

STAY CALM: Detour around any cougar, give it space and do not run. Maintain eye contact, never turn your back, speak in a confident voice and slowly back out of the area. Sudden movements may provoke an attack.

KEEP CHILDREN CLOSE: Always keep children nearby and in sight. Pick up all small children immediately.

AVOID WALKING ALONE.

BE PREPARED: Utilize natural barriers and keep trees or other large obstacles between you and the cougar. Carry Bear Spray, a walking stick and noise makers to use for protection. Make noise to avoid surprise encounters.

If a cougar approaches — stand your ground, appear large, make noise, hold your coat open, raise your arms and do not bend over or crouch down. Use a stick or rock and deploy your bear spray for protection.

If a cougar attacks — fight back.

PETS: Dogs may provoke a cougar attack. Keep pets on a leash or at home.

To report sightings or to obtain further information call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

