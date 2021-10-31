SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec reports 567 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2021 12:55 pm
People are shown at a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. View image in full screen
People are shown at a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 567 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with one more death related to the virus.

Health officials issued a release saying hospitalizations fell by eight to 236, while the number of patients in intensive care dropped by five to 62.

Of the latest reported infections, 353 were among people who were either unvaccinated or who had only received a first dose within the past two weeks.

READ MORE: COVID cases in Canada tracker: how many new cases of COVID-19 today?

As for vaccinations, the province says it vaccinated 7,523 people on Saturday, including up to 4,847 second doses.

The province’s public health institute says about 90 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 87 per cent are considered fully vaccinated with two shots.

Starting Monday, bars and restaurants will be able to operate at full capacity across the province after a year of restrictions.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
