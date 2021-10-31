Menu

Crime

Police investigating overnight Vancouver crash as a homicide

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 31, 2021 1:55 pm
The scene of a fatal crash Vancouver police say they are investigating as a homicide. View image in full screen
The scene of a fatal crash Vancouver police say they are investigating as a homicide. Ryan Stelting

A man is dead and two others were seriously injured in what Vancouver police are calling a homicide.

Police were alerted to a roll-over crash near Fraser Street and East 55th Avenue around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Read more: Man dies after attack at Vancouver’s Grandview Park, police say

They arrived to find the victim dead, while the other two men were rushed to hospital.

Police have shared few details about what transpired, but say they believe the three men were riding in a vehicle when they were involved in a “confrontation” with people in another car.

Read more: Vancouver police identify man shot dead at London Hotel

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not made any arrests.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses and asking for any video shot between Main and Fraser streets and between 41st and 57th avenues from 10:30 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. Saturday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police and businesses brace for Halloween weekend' Vancouver police and businesses brace for Halloween weekend
Vancouver police and businesses brace for Halloween weekend
