Police investigating overnight Vancouver crash as a homicide

A man is dead and two others were seriously injured in what Vancouver police are calling a homicide.

Police were alerted to a roll-over crash near Fraser Street and East 55th Avenue around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

They arrived to find the victim dead, while the other two men were rushed to hospital.

Police have shared few details about what transpired, but say they believe the three men were riding in a vehicle when they were involved in a “confrontation” with people in another car.

Police have not made any arrests.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses and asking for any video shot between Main and Fraser streets and between 41st and 57th avenues from 10:30 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. Saturday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police.

