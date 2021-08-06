Menu

Crime

Man dies after attack at Vancouver’s Grandview Park, police say

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 4:23 pm
Vancouver police are investigating the city's 12th homicide of 2021. View image in full screen
Vancouver police are investigating the city's 12th homicide of 2021. File/Global News

A 60-year-old man has died following an attack in an East Vancouver park on Thursday.

Vancouver police said officers responded to a report of an assault at Grandview Park on Commercial Drive around 1:30 p.m.

Police said Gilles Hebert was allegedly assaulted and knocked unconscious. He later died of his injuries.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested.

Const. Tania Visintin said police continue to investigate Vancouver’s 12th homicide of the year.

“Investigators believe a number of people may have been walking or driving by at the time this happened and may have not realized the severity of the assault,” she said.

“We need anyone with information to come forward.”

