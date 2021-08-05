Vancouver police identify man shot dead at London Hotel

Vancouver police have identified the man shot dead in a single-room occupancy hotel on Main Street last month.
Police say the shooting happened around 5 a.m. on July 20 in the London Hotel at Main and East Georgia streets.
Michael Bailey, 40, is the victim.
Police believe two suspects fled the scene, and that the shooting was targeted.
The London Hotel is operated by the non-profit Atira Women’s Resource Society, with support services funded by BC Housing.
The shooting was Vancouver’s 11th homicide of 2021.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police.
