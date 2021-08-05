Menu

Crime

Vancouver police identify man shot dead at London Hotel

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 5:35 pm
Vancouver police outside the London Hotel in the Strathcona neighbourhood of Vancouver on July 20, 2021. Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred inside the hotel Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Vancouver police outside the London Hotel in the Strathcona neighbourhood of Vancouver on July 20, 2021. Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred inside the hotel Tuesday morning. Siavash Dezvareh/Global News

Vancouver police have identified the man shot dead in a single-room occupancy hotel on Main Street last month.

Police say the shooting happened around 5 a.m. on July 20 in the London Hotel at Main and East Georgia streets.

Michael Bailey, 40, is the victim.

Police believe two suspects fled the scene, and that the shooting was targeted.

The London Hotel is operated by the non-profit Atira Women’s Resource Society, with support services funded by BC Housing.

The shooting was Vancouver’s 11th homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police.

Click to play video: 'New DNA technology being used in notorious Vancouver cold case' New DNA technology being used in notorious Vancouver cold case
New DNA technology being used in notorious Vancouver cold case – May 18, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
