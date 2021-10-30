Manslaughter charge laid after man injured in Calgary stabbing dies

A man who was stabbed Wednesday in a fight at a northeast Calgary CTrain station has died of his injuries, police said Saturday.
On Oct. 27 at 1:30 p.m., police responded to 36 Street and Marlborough Drive N.E. for reports of an assault and found a man with stab wounds.
The victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and died on Friday, Oct. 29, officers said. Police identified him as Gil James Scott, 51.
Police charged Joseph Russel Verhaeghe, 34, with manslaughter.
“This is not believed to be a random incident,” police said.
