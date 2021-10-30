Menu

Crime

Manslaughter charge laid after man injured in Calgary stabbing dies

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 30, 2021 9:01 pm
A man was critically injured in a fight at the Marlborough CTrain Station Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. View image in full screen
A man was critically injured in a fight at the Marlborough CTrain Station Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Tom Reynolds/Global News

A man who was stabbed Wednesday in a fight at a northeast Calgary CTrain station has died of his injuries, police said Saturday.

On Oct. 27 at 1:30 p.m., police responded to 36 Street and Marlborough Drive N.E. for reports of an assault and found a man with stab wounds.

Read more: Man fighting for his life after stabbing at northeast Calgary LRT station

The victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and died on Friday, Oct. 29, officers said. Police identified him as Gil James Scott, 51.

Police charged Joseph Russel Verhaeghe, 34, with manslaughter.

