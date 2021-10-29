Transcona the site of largest Habitat for Humanity development ever in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

It’s being billed as the largest build in Habitat for Humanity Manitoba history.

The 900 block of Pandora Avenue West in Transcona will be the site of 55 new homes after city council officially gave the go-ahead to the project last month.

The area stretches three acres, and will feature 11 blocks of five townhouses each.

“When we are able to find a large parcel of land like this one in Transcona, we are able to build a Habitat community and improve the lives of many families,” Sandy Hopkins, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Manitoba said.

The homes will be “exceptionally energy-efficient” according to the organization with no source of carbon.

Energy costs will average approximately $100 a month per family.

The build is expected to take three years with 15 homes scheduled in 2022. It will be landscaped and feature a large play area.

Habitat for Humanity requires no down payment, has no interest on the mortgage for 15 years, and monthly payments are based on the family’s ability to pay, not the value of the property.

The average family income for the families purchasing these homes is below $50,000.

