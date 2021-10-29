Menu

Crime

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with Toronto shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 8:04 pm
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting near Eglinton Avenue and Trethewey Drive on Saturday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting near Eglinton Avenue and Trethewey Drive on Saturday. Gord Edick / Global News

A suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Toronto last weekend, police say.

Toronto police said officers were called to the area of Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue at 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, for a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 36-year-old man inside of an apartment unit who had been shot.

Read more: 2 men dead after separate shootings in Toronto, police say

He died at the scene.

The man was later identified as Toronto resident Donald Leroy “Smokey” Marson.

In an update on Friday, police said 21-year-old Toronto resident Prince Cameron was arrested and charged.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police investigating 6th fatal shooting in 1 week' Toronto police investigating 6th fatal shooting in 1 week
Toronto police investigating 6th fatal shooting in 1 week
