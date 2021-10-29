Man charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with Toronto shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Toronto last weekend, police say.

Toronto police said officers were called to the area of Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue at 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, for a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 36-year-old man inside of an apartment unit who had been shot.

He died at the scene.

The man was later identified as Toronto resident Donald Leroy “Smokey” Marson.

In an update on Friday, police said 21-year-old Toronto resident Prince Cameron was arrested and charged.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

