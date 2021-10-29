Saskatoon woman celebrates 107th birthday: ‘She is always happy and positive’

Send this page to someone via email

Not a lot of people can say they have been around to see over 100 years of history.

However, Saskatoon resident Sophie Foster can say she has seen 107. Born in 1914, Sophie celebrated her 107th birthday on Oct. 29th.

She says her life motto is what got her to this point.

“Live simply, speak kindly, think deeply, love fully, be generous and leave the rest to God,” said Foster.

The Preston Park II Retirement Residency staff put together a party for her with decorations, cupcakes and tea while her friends gathered to celebrate with her.

Preston Park II executive director Chantel Pringle said Sophie is the eldest person in the home and continues to impress her.

“She is always happy and positive and wiling to help all the other members of Preston Park two and she is just a joy,” said Pringle.

Ron Whiteside, her long-time friend of 35 years, said with a laugh, “It is great. You know, how can you even be that old?”

Sophie has lived through two pandemics, many wars including both world wars, recessions and eras over the last century — and then some.

In her opinion, the 1970s were the best years because there was more opportunity, the economy improved and everyone seemed overall happier than previous years.

A teacher, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and loving wife of 60 years, Sophie shares her secret to living for as long as she has.

“Be true to yourself first and foremost. For young people, that’s very, very important — to start doing what they like doing. If you’re unhappy at your workplace, you’ll never be happy anywhere else.”

