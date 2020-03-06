Woman celebrates 100 years of being good with a birthday in jail

Send this page to someone via email

Ruth Bryant celebrated her 100th birthday behind bars — by choice.

The North Carolina woman rang in a big milestone that few ever see, and she celebrated by checking an item off her bucket list: she got arrested and spent time in jail, NBC-affiliate WFLA-TV reports.

Her friends and family gathered to celebrate her with a birthday cake at Cambridge Hills Assisted Living Center over the weekend. They were overjoyed to be part of her big day, but they had no idea that their century-old loved one would be taken away in handcuffs.

Video shows the moment when police arrested Bryant in the middle of the party.

“Are you Miss Bryant?” a police officer asks as he approaches her table, sirens blaring in the background.

“It all depends on what you want,” she says, her sense of humour on display, to which the officer responds: “Here’s what I want. I want you.”

Birthday girl Bryant, of course, was in on all the fun, including the hilarious charge the cops leveled against her that day: indecent exposure at her recent visit to the Roxborough Fire Department.

Bryant was handcuffed and put into the back of a cop car, according to WRAL-TV.

“Don’t kick me; I’ve got a bad knee!” the deputy said, to which Bryant replied: “I’ve got two bad knees!”

Not a soul knew about the gag party trick, not even Bryant’s daughter, Marian Oakley.

“I know that she is a hundred years old, but I didn’t know that they’d be going this far,” Oakley said, over the startling sound of a siren.

Bryant spent a few minutes in a cell, and received an orange jumpsuit as a gift.

