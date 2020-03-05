Menu

Driver suffers only ‘scrapes and bruises’ in horrifying car-train collision

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 3:57 pm
Driver survives with only ‘scrapes and bruises’ after being run over by train at level crossing
WATCH: A driver who crossed onto the tracks ahead of an oncoming train in Los Angeles on March 3 survived the resulting crash with only “scrapes and bruises,” according to the LAPD.

Shocking video footage shows the terrifying moment a car was crushed by an oncoming train as it turned onto a track in South Los Angeles.

Det. Moses Castillo of the Los Angeles Police Department shared video of the crash, which reportedly happened just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The driver in a blue BMW turns left onto a set of train tracks, despite one of the gate arms being down, and immediately gets plowed down by an oncoming train.

READ MORE: Gone burglin’ — Man spotted stealing Versace necklace with fishing rod

The luxury vehicle gets crushed and dragged forward by the fast-moving train.

By some miracle, the driver “made it out alive with only scrapes and bruises,” Castillo tweeted. “We are grateful this was not a fatal collision.”

Marc Reina of the LAPD tweeted a photo of the mangled car that shows how unbelievable it is that the driver made it out alive.

In the video, it’s apparent only one of the gate arms was down, which seems to be the reason the driver was able to pass through onto the tracks.

The driver was released from hospital on Wednesday, KTLA 5 reports.

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

