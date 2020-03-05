Driver suffers only ‘scrapes and bruises’ in horrifying car-train collision

Send this page to someone via email

Shocking video footage shows the terrifying moment a car was crushed by an oncoming train as it turned onto a track in South Los Angeles.

Det. Moses Castillo of the Los Angeles Police Department shared video of the crash, which reportedly happened just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The driver in a blue BMW turns left onto a set of train tracks, despite one of the gate arms being down, and immediately gets plowed down by an oncoming train.

The luxury vehicle gets crushed and dragged forward by the fast-moving train.

By some miracle, the driver “made it out alive with only scrapes and bruises,” Castillo tweeted. “We are grateful this was not a fatal collision.”

Marc Reina of the LAPD tweeted a photo of the mangled car that shows how unbelievable it is that the driver made it out alive.

In the video, it’s apparent only one of the gate arms was down, which seems to be the reason the driver was able to pass through onto the tracks.

The driver was released from hospital on Wednesday, KTLA 5 reports.

