Canada September 9 2021 5:03pm 01:27 Saint John woman celebrates 101 birthday Kathleen Pickard turns 101-years-old Thursday, celebrating with her friends and neighbours in Saint John. Her secret, she says? Positivity! Travis Fortnum reports. ‘I don’t feel old’: Saint John woman celebrates 101st birthday REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8178855/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8178855/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?