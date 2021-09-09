Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

‘I don’t feel old’: Saint John woman celebrates 101st birthday

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted September 9, 2021 5:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Saint John woman celebrates 101 birthday' Saint John woman celebrates 101 birthday
Kathleen Pickard turns 101-years-old Thursday, celebrating with her friends and neighbours in Saint John. Her secret, she says? Positivity! Travis Fortnum reports.

As Kathleen Pickard celebrates her 101 birthday, she’s spending it doing what she loves: singing.

Born and raised in New Brunswick’s Charlotte County, she says her secret to long life is simple. “Be happy,” she says.

“When you’re happy, you’re happy.”

Read more: Thousands of cards pour in as “Canada’s Grandpa” turns 110

Pickard has a penchant for old Irish songs, particularly the Edwardian era tune, “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling.”

When asked where that preference comes from, she points right to the source: Ireland.

Pickard says travel has allowed for some of her fondest memories in her 101 years. View image in full screen
Pickard says travel has allowed for some of her fondest memories in her 101 years. Courtesy: Facebook/Kathleen Pickard

“My mother and my father were married in Ireland before they came here,” says Pickard.

Story continues below advertisement

“I wanted to know what Ireland was like, and I went over there.”

She says travel makes up some of the fondest memories of the century she’s seen — a lot of years in total, but a blink of the eye in some respects.

“The amazing part of it? I don’t feel old,” she says.

Pickard celebrated her birthday with family and friends. View image in full screen
Pickard celebrated her birthday with family and friends. Travis Fortnum / Global News

Pickard has four children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, a few of whom were able to celebrate with her at the Saint John long-term care home she now calls home.

Known as Kay by her friends and neighbours there, they say her ‘be happy’ motto isn’t just for show — she lives it.

“She’s sweet,” says Krista Fudge who lives in the building. “She was the first person I met and we’ve been friends ever since.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: N.B. man believed to be oldest Canadian-born man flooded with birthday cards

Right next door, Charlie LeBlanc says she’s the perfect neighbour.

“Kay is a wonderful person,” he says.

“She doesn’t make any noise — except sometimes her music.”

When one amasses over a century of life, they’re often asked what advice they might offer younger generations. Pickard says to strive for peace of mind.

“Always be at peace within yourself,” she says.

“Lots of times you don’t feel so good but be the best you can.”

Click to play video: 'Riverview long-term care home owner calls for third dose vaccines for seniors' Riverview long-term care home owner calls for third dose vaccines for seniors
Riverview long-term care home owner calls for third dose vaccines for seniors – Aug 23, 2021

 

Advertisement
Halifax tagNew Brunswick tagSaint John tagGlobal News at 6 Halifax tagGlobal News at 6 New Brunswick tagBirthday tagCentenarian tagLoch Lomond Villa tag101-year-old tagKat Pickard tagKathleen Pickard tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers