SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: British Columbia’s mask mandate for indoor public places extended

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 6:13 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Modelling indicates B.C. is getting handle on pandemic' COVID-19: Modelling indicates B.C. is getting handle on pandemic
WATCH: In spite of Wednesday's COVID-19 numbers, there is growing evidence that B.C. is getting a handle on the pandemic. New modelling shows a stabilization in the situation with fewer new cases. Emad Agahi looks at how the statistics are trending.

British Columbians will need to continue to mask up while accessing indoor public places for the foreseeable future.

On Friday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry extended her order requiring face coverings in indoor settings, which was due to expire on Oct. 31.

Read more: Adults supervising or assisting with youth activities must now be fully vaccinated in B.C.

An end date for the extension was not immediately clear.

“The requirement to wear masks in indoor public spaces is being extended during this time of higher transmission of COVID-19 in communities,” Henry said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'B.C. reports 10 deaths, 758 new COVID-19 cases in the province' B.C. reports 10 deaths, 758 new COVID-19 cases in the province
B.C. reports 10 deaths, 758 new COVID-19 cases in the province

“This important layer of protection will help make all of us safer, along with practicing hand hygiene regularly, staying away if sick and, most importantly, getting fully vaccinated.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: High COVID-19 positivity rate continues to plague northern B.C.

Mask exemptions for people who cannot wear a mask or don or remove one without help remain in place.

People also remain allowed to temporarily remove masks in indoor public places for purposes of identification, to eat or drink in a designated location, to participate in sports of fitness or to get health services that require them to be removed.

Outside of the exemptions, mask wearing remains mandatory regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagcovid-19 bc tagbc covid tagbc covid update tagCOVID-BC tagbonnie henry update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers