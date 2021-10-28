SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Adults supervising or assisting with youth activities must now be fully vaccinated in B.C.

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 6:19 pm
The changes to the vaccine mandate were made on Oct. 25 but were never announced to the public.
The changes to the vaccine mandate were made on Oct. 25 but were never announced to the public. AP Photo/John Raoux

British Columbia has expanded public health orders requiring all adults supervising or assisting with youth sports and other activities to be fully vaccinated.

This means any coach, volunteer or group leader will fall under the new mandate.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to provide additional clarity on the new policy next Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'B.C. School vaccine mandate guidance' B.C. School vaccine mandate guidance
B.C. School vaccine mandate guidance

The change was made to the provincial health orders on Oct. 25 but never announced publicly.

Story continues below advertisement

ViaSport has been reaching out to sports organizations about the change.

“Reflecting on concerns and questions raised by parents under these circumstances and many others have put in the order,” Dix said.

“What it is saying to people is if you are in those circumstances you have got to get vaccinated.”

Read more: 94% of B.C. teachers are fully vaccinated, union’s survey suggests

Click to play video: 'Province accused of downloading school COVID-19 vaccine decision' Province accused of downloading school COVID-19 vaccine decision
Province accused of downloading school COVID-19 vaccine decision – Oct 7, 2021

This will include for example dance studios, scouts and girl guides and other community groups.

What is still unclear is how the province is going to enforce the expanding vaccine requirement. The province has struggled to mandate vaccines in the school system because they are not the direct employer.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. outlines steps for schools districts wishing to mandate vaccine for staff

The province is not the employer in this case, where community centres, other organizations and sports clubs would be the employer.

“It is our expectation in this area and all others British Columbians will follow the guidelines and orders,” Dix said.

“There is a variety of circumstances. the straightforward part is if you are supervising youth sports you should be vaccinated. This is not about punishing anyone. It is about the safety of the activity.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagVaccine tagAdrian Dix tagYouth tagVaccine Mandate tagMandatory Vaccine tagYouth Sports tagrequired vaccine tagBC youth sports vaccine mandate tagyouth activities tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers