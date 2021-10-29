COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared within the transitional care unit of the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie, Ont.

Three people have tested positive for the virus and have been moved to the hospital’s designated COVID unit.

Hospital officials say all patients in the transitional care unit have been tested, are safely isolating in their rooms and are being monitoring for symptoms.

“The health and safety of staff, physicians, patients and our community remains our top priority,” Janice Skot, RVH president and CEO, said in a statement.

“We are working closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and our occupational health team to conduct a full contact tracing investigation to determine the source of the exposure and risk to other patients and members of our team on the unit.”

Patients will be re-tested within the next week or earlier if they develop symptoms. Those who were previously discharged from the unit will be contacted by public health and advised to self-isolate in their homes.

All staff who recently provided direct patient care in the unit will also be tested.

The unit is closed to new admissions and transfers, and no visitors are allowed.

RVH has implemented its outbreak management protocol, which includes enhanced cleaning, surveillance, education and frequent communication to patients.

