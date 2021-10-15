Generator fire at RVH in Barrie, Ont. prompts investigation

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway following a generator fire taking place at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie, Ont.

According to hospital officials, a generator on the hospital’s fifth floor short-circuited, causing a small fire and some flooding.

While the fifth floor isn’t a patient area, some water affected an inpatient unit on the fourth floor, resulting in 21 patients being quickly and safely moved to other areas of the hospital.

Officials say cleanup has begun.

Barrie Fire and Emergency Services are investigating the cause of the fire.

Hospital officials say the generator wasn’t actively in use and that there’s no impact to the hospital’s electrical services.

