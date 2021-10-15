Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Generator fire at RVH in Barrie, Ont. prompts investigation

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 1:45 pm
Barrie Fire and Emergency Services are investigating the cause of the fire. View image in full screen
Barrie Fire and Emergency Services are investigating the cause of the fire. File

An investigation is underway following a generator fire taking place at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie, Ont.

According to hospital officials, a generator on the hospital’s fifth floor short-circuited, causing a small fire and some flooding.

Read more: Plans for 2nd RVH hospital campus in Innisfil, Ont. unveiled by local officials

While the fifth floor isn’t a patient area, some water affected an inpatient unit on the fourth floor, resulting in 21 patients being quickly and safely moved to other areas of the hospital.

Officials say cleanup has begun.

Barrie Fire and Emergency Services are investigating the cause of the fire.

Hospital officials say the generator wasn’t actively in use and that there’s no impact to the hospital’s electrical services.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'One person taken to hospital after gas plant fire in Fort Saskatchewan' One person taken to hospital after gas plant fire in Fort Saskatchewan
One person taken to hospital after gas plant fire in Fort Saskatchewan – Sep 20, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie news tagRVH tagBarrie RVH tagBarrie health centre fire tagBarrie hospital fire tagBarrie hospital generator fire tagRVH fire tagRVH generator fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers