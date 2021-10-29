Hamilton warns of possible HSR disruptions due to staff not vaccinated against COVID

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Hamilton is alerting Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) customers of potential service disruptions tied to its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for staffers.

The transit agency is suggesting they may have to modify high-frequency routes, prioritize schedules for morning and afternoon, and monitor troubled passages as early as the start of next month when a vaccination deadline kicks in.

“HSR anticipates potential service disruptions related to employees who have not yet fully complied with the policy,” the agency said in a release Friday afternoon.

“At this point, HSR expects up to 10 per cent of bus operators in Hamilton to be potentially out of compliance with the policy beginning as early as November 4, 2021.”

In the note, the city went on to urge HSR employees to comply with the policy and get vaccinated or participate in the alternate COVID-19 rapid-resting program as directed.

Next Thursday, all city employees who have not submitted proof of two doses of an approved vaccine will have to enter that testing program, according to the policy.

The HSR is recommending customers download the HSRnow app on their devices for up-to-date information amid the possible disruptions.

Hamilton’s transit union made their displeasure with the city’s vaccination policy known in September and allege the municipality failed to get input from union members.

In a letter to councillors, the ATU Local 107 called the city’s “bypassing” of the union “untenable” and “unlawful.”

The union, which represents about 1,000 HSR workers, said they would be recommending members get the shot.

President Eric Tuck previously told Global News that no employer, government body, or agency should have the right to make vaccinations a condition of employment unless it was a prerequisite “clearly spelled out” prior to employees being hired.