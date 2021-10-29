Menu

Canada

Guelph police asking for help in locating missing teenager

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 2:37 pm
Guelph police are looking for a missing teen.
Guelph police are looking for a missing teen. Francis Vachon / File / The Canadian Press

Guelph police are asking for the community’s help in finding a teenager who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.

In a news release on Friday afternoon, police said 15-year-old Ashley Reeds was last seen at school at Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute at about 3:30 p.m.

“Her family has not had any contact with her since that time,” police said. “There are concerns for her wellbeing.”

She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, jeans and pink running shoes and carrying a navy blue backpack and a beige cloth computer bag.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7131.

Guelph police are looking for a missing teenager. View image in full screen
Guelph police are looking for a missing teenager. Guelph police
