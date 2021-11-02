Missing 15-year-old girl found safe: Guelph police

Guelph police say a 15-year-old girl who had been missing for several days has been found safe in another province.

The teenager was last seen on Oct. 28 leaving her high school at around 3:30 p.m.

On Monday, dozens gathered outside of the school to form a search party before fanning out across the city to hand out posters and knock on doors.

Her father was a part of that search and said having all those people come together for his daughter sent a positive message to her.

Then, on Tuesday, police announced the girl had been found in another province and is safe, but did not say which province or provide details about how she got there.

The service did say there will be no criminal investigation with regards to her disappearance and that her family has been advised of her location.

“This is a private family matter and police will not be releasing any further information,” police said in a statement. “We thank members of the community for their concern and efforts to assist in locating the teen.”

Global News is no longer identifying the teenager now that she has been found.