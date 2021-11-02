Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Missing 15-year-old girl found safe: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 9:42 pm
Guelph police say a missing teenager has been found safely. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a missing teenager has been found safely. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 15-year-old girl who had been missing for several days has been found safe in another province.

The teenager was last seen on Oct. 28 leaving her high school at around 3:30 p.m.

Read more: Guelph police release image of suspect after couple pepper-sprayed on Halloween

On Monday, dozens gathered outside of the school to form a search party before fanning out across the city to hand out posters and knock on doors.

Her father was a part of that search and said having all those people come together for his daughter sent a positive message to her.

Then, on Tuesday, police announced the girl had been found in another province and is safe, but did not say which province or provide details about how she got there.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alert issued for Waterloo Region after 1 death, 21 overdose-related calls in 3-day span

The service did say there will be no criminal investigation with regards to her disappearance and that her family has been advised of her location.

“This is a private family matter and police will not be releasing any further information,” police said in a statement. “We thank members of the community for their concern and efforts to assist in locating the teen.”

Global News is no longer identifying the teenager now that she has been found.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagmissing person tagGuelph Police tagGuelph News tagMissing Girl tagMissing Teenager tagGuelph missing person tagGuelph missing teenager tagGuelph missing girl tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers