Canada

Marguerite Blais 2nd minister in Legault cabinet to announce sick leave this week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2021 2:43 pm
Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors and Informal Caregivers Marguerite Blais, left, looks on. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors and Informal Caregivers Marguerite Blais, left, looks on. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The premier’s office announced Friday that Marguerite Blais, the minister responsible for seniors, would be off for an indefinite period as she deals with health problems.

In a news release, a spokesperson for Quebec Premier François Legault said Blais is suffering from professional exhaustion as well as dealing with a minor health problem.

Health Minster Christian Dubé has been tasked with taking over her files during her absence.

Read more: Quebec seniors minister taking leave of absence, premier says

This is the second time since August that Blais has been on sick leave. She was away for several weeks in mid-August with leg pain.

At the time, rumours were being circulated that Blais was experiencing burnout, something her office categorically denied.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canada is getting a mental health and addictions ministry. What’s needed to make it work?

Earlier this week, Nadine Girault, Quebec’s minister of immigration and international relations also announced she was temporarily stepping away from her post to undergo surgery.

This is Girault’s third sick leave in two years.

Last September, she had to suspend her activities for a few weeks due to a back injury and in September 2019, she was forced to take time off after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Click to play video: 'Mental Health Awareness Week' Mental Health Awareness Week
Mental Health Awareness Week – Oct 4, 2021

–with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier

© 2021 The Canadian Press
