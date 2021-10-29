Marguerite Blais 2nd minister in Legault cabinet to announce sick leave this week

Send this page to someone via email

The premier’s office announced Friday that Marguerite Blais, the minister responsible for seniors, would be off for an indefinite period as she deals with health problems.

In a news release, a spokesperson for Quebec Premier François Legault said Blais is suffering from professional exhaustion as well as dealing with a minor health problem.

Health Minster Christian Dubé has been tasked with taking over her files during her absence.

This is the second time since August that Blais has been on sick leave. She was away for several weeks in mid-August with leg pain.

At the time, rumours were being circulated that Blais was experiencing burnout, something her office categorically denied.

Earlier this week, Nadine Girault, Quebec’s minister of immigration and international relations also announced she was temporarily stepping away from her post to undergo surgery.

This is Girault’s third sick leave in two years.

Last September, she had to suspend her activities for a few weeks due to a back injury and in September 2019, she was forced to take time off after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

–with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier