Canada

Quebec seniors minister taking leave of absence, premier says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2021 12:54 pm
Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors and Informal Caregivers Marguerite Blais responds to the opposition during question period at the National Assembly in Quebec City on September 15, 2020. View image in full screen
Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors and Informal Caregivers Marguerite Blais responds to the opposition during question period at the National Assembly in Quebec City on September 15, 2020. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Marguerite Blais, Quebec’s minister responsible for seniors and informal caregivers, is taking a leave of absence.

Premier François Legault told reporters in Amos, Que. that Blais will return to her office around Sept. 20.

He says she is suffering from a small, temporary problem and that he is not concerned.

READ MORE: Quebec’s daily COVID-19 rate could soon reach 2,000 again, François Legault says

Legault says Health Minister Christian Dubé will take over Blais’ duties.

Blais’ office did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday morning.

Quebec’s legislature is scheduled to resume sitting Sept. 14.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
