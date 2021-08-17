Quebec seniors minister taking leave of absence, premier says

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Marguerite Blais, Quebec’s minister responsible for seniors and informal caregivers, is taking a leave of absence.

Premier François Legault told reporters in Amos, Que. that Blais will return to her office around Sept. 20.

He says she is suffering from a small, temporary problem and that he is not concerned.

READ MORE: Quebec’s daily COVID-19 rate could soon reach 2,000 again, François Legault says

Legault says Health Minister Christian Dubé will take over Blais’ duties.

Blais’ office did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday morning.

Quebec’s legislature is scheduled to resume sitting Sept. 14.

Advertisement