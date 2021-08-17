Quebec seniors minister taking leave of absence, premier says

Marguerite Blais, Quebec’s minister responsible for seniors and informal caregivers, is taking a leave of absence.
Premier François Legault told reporters in Amos, Que. that Blais will return to her office around Sept. 20.
He says she is suffering from a small, temporary problem and that he is not concerned.
Trending Stories
READ MORE: Quebec’s daily COVID-19 rate could soon reach 2,000 again, François Legault says
Legault says Health Minister Christian Dubé will take over Blais’ duties.
Blais’ office did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday morning.
Quebec’s legislature is scheduled to resume sitting Sept. 14.
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Comments