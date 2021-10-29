Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

N.S. premier fires political staffer over comment about Black member of legislature

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2021 12:35 pm
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has fired a political staffer for comments made about Liberal MLA Angela Simmonds. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has fired a political staffer for comments made about Liberal MLA Angela Simmonds. Nova Scotia Liberal Party/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says he fired a political staffer after he was made aware of what he says were racist comments about a Liberal member of the legislature who is Black.

Houston didn’t reveal what was said and hasn’t identified the employee, citing privacy issues, although it has been confirmed that the staffer worked in the Justice Department.

The premier told reporters at the legislature today that he was made aware of the social media comments through a discussion with his staff on Thursday.

Read more: ‘It’s a turning point’: A record 4 Black MLAs victorious in N.S. election

Liberal Angela Simmonds says the premier approached her on Thursday and informed her about the comments and that he was considering his options.

Story continues below advertisement

Simmonds, who was elected to the House of Assembly in the Aug. 17 provincial election, says she’s surprised she was targeted by personal comments so early in her tenure but expected it would happen at some point.

She says she’s grateful and feels stronger for the support shown to her and other Black members of the legislature during proceedings today that saw several members stand and express their dismay over the incident.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia passes legislation to take action on housing initiatives' Nova Scotia passes legislation to take action on housing initiatives
Nova Scotia passes legislation to take action on housing initiatives
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia government tagracist comment tagAngela Simmonds tagstaff fired tagNova Scotia fired staffer tagNS premier fires staff tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers