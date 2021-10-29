Menu

Canada

London’s Dream Lottery sells out for 6th straight time, sets new 50/50 record

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 29, 2021 12:22 pm
The 'dream home' on Upper West Avenue as seen on Sept. 28, 2021. View image in full screen
The 'dream home' on Upper West Avenue as seen on Sept. 28, 2021. Andrew Graham / Global News

The Dream Lottery in London, Ont., has sold out for the sixth consecutive time and set a new 50/50 record prize pool while doing it.

Officials say the 25th edition of the fall lottery sold out Thursday just before the midnight Loyalty Draw deadline and exactly 31 days after the lottery launched.

Read more: Dream Lottery returns to London, Ont. with grand prize option unveiling

The 50/50 lottery’s new record prize pool is $1.4 million, with the winner getting to take home half.

Since 1996, the lottery has raised $47 million for the London Health Sciences Centre, Children’s Hospital at LHSC, and St. Joseph’s Healthcare London, not including the latest lottery.

“Our community never ceases to amaze me,” London Health Sciences Foundation CEO John MacFarlane said in a statement.

“Thank you for choosing to care about the patients and families at London’s regional hospitals by supporting Dream Lottery.”

Read more: Delaware, Ont. man takes home Dream Lottery grand prize (May 2021)

With the Dream Lottery tickets sold out, officials clarified that sales of 50/50 tickets and the Making a Difference Calendar have closed.

The grand prize and 50/50 winners will be announced on Nov. 10 instead of the originally scheduled Jan. 6, 2022, with results posted online by Nov. 17.

Making a Difference Calendar draw prizes will be announced daily from Jan. 10 to April 30, 2022.

